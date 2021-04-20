Characters in a Divine Story

Focusing on the surprising story of Irene Kalpas, Pablo Perez, Professor of Contemporary History at the University of Navarra, talks about how the history of Opus Dei can be told through each of the persons who have found their path to God in this institution of the Catholic Church.

Irene Kalpas with her parents.

Partial transcript of a podcast by Pablo Perez

Irene Kalpas was born in Warsaw on August 13, 1915. At the age of 24, during the Second World War, she became a widow; her husband was a Polish officer murdered at Katyn. In 1944, her whole family was scattered among various concentration camps. Irene spent the rest of the war in the Ravensbrück camp. After the war, she worked in a government office in Warsaw. She met Opus Dei on June 26, 2002, and was captivated by the spirit of the Work and the character and personality of St. Josemaria. She became a faithful of the Prelature in 2003, at the age of 88, and from then on gave an apostolic dimension to her whole life. She dealt with a great number of people, especially young people, who came to her for advice. She was faithful to that apostolate until the last moments of her life, with a self-sacrificing dedication that overcame her state of health and the difficulties caused by fatigue and the limitations of age. Asking God for the grace “to persevere to the end,” she died in Warsaw on March 23, 2012

