I Am the Vine. Homily for the 5th Sunday of Easter, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant Within the Jewish tradition the vine was often used as an image of Israel. In today's gospel we have the vine as an image,… More

I Am the Vine. Homily for the 5th Sunday of Easter, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant

Within the Jewish tradition the vine was often used as an image of Israel. In today's gospel we have the vine as an image, not only of Jesus, but also of the relationship between God, Jesus and we who are his disciples. God the Father is the gardener; Jesus is the vine; and we are the branches.