Ukraine holds borscht 'marathon' to promote UNESCO bid | AFP

Ukrainian cooks gather in Kiev to cook borscht as part of a promotional event ahead of the ex-Soviet country's bid to cement the dish as part of its cultural heritage, an initiative that has sparked ire from Russia.