Ukraine holds borscht 'marathon' to promote UNESCO bid | AFP Ukrainian cooks gather in Kiev to cook borscht as part of a promotional event ahead of the ex-Soviet country's bid to cement the dish as part of its cultural heritage, an initiative that has sparked ire from Russia.
Ukrainian cooks gather in Kiev to cook borscht as part of a promotional event ahead of the ex-Soviet country's bid to cement the dish as part of its cultural heritage, an initiative that has sparked ire from Russia.
