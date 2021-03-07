Clicks7
Ukraine holds borscht 'marathon' to promote UNESCO bid | AFP Ukrainian cooks gather in Kiev to cook borscht as part of a promotional event ahead of the ex-Soviet country's bid to cement the dish as …More
Ukraine holds borscht 'marathon' to promote UNESCO bid | AFP
Ukrainian cooks gather in Kiev to cook borscht as part of a promotional event ahead of the ex-Soviet country's bid to cement the dish as part of its cultural heritage, an initiative that has sparked ire from Russia.
