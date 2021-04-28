For the Martyrs Organization Praises President Biden for Recognizing the Armenian Genocide A group seeking to raise awareness of Christian persecution around the world is praising President Joe … More





A group seeking to raise awareness of Christian persecution around the world is praising President Joe Biden for officially recognizing the deaths of ethnic Armenians under the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1924 as a genocide. The group For the Martyrs says in part, " The horrific events have left generations of millions of Armenians with wounded hearts that have yet to be healed. That is why the formal recognition by the president is an important and long awaited step towards justice." Founder and President of For the Martyrs, Gia Chacon, joins to share her reaction when she heard President Biden recognize the massacre of Armenians under the Ottomans as genocide, making him the first US president to do so. Chacon discusses Turkey's response. Chacon tells us a little bit more about what happened to the Armenians under the Ottoman Empire around 1915 and why they were targeted. Pope Francis referred to it as a genocide in 2016. That said, the founder and president of For the Martyrs explains why previous US presidents were reluctant to do so and what she thinks comes next. She gives us insight into what her organization does to bring awareness to the plight of persecuted Christians around the world. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly