Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Supports Pro-Abortion Buffer Zones

“Do you support buffer zones around abortion clinics?” a listener asked Arbp. Justin Welby in a live interview on LBC Radio.

“Yes, I do, because people going to a … uh… abortion clinic, uh… whatever you think of abortion, they’re human beings," said the archbishop of Canterbury, caught off guard by the question.

Stuttering through his response, the archbishop argued: “You could say they’re doing the wrong thing, you could say they’re doing the right thing, you can say it’s their right, you can say that the baby has rights ... uh ...”

“The Church of England is very clear on this,” he continued, but refused to go “into the detail of that, because we’re running out of time, but the Church of England has a very clear view on that and had since the eighties.”