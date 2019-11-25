There are many voices out there today which are the voices of false prophets. Their tricky arguments can be convincing and could even cause doubt in the mind of the elect. But during these difficult … More



For more please visit

***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***

🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻

▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron:

▶ 2. Visit the website

▶ 3. BitChute ---

▶ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations -

▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔

Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻

▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.

▶ 7. Follow on Social Media:

🔴 Facebook:

🔴 Sensus Fidelium Twitter:

🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔 There are many voices out there today which are the voices of false prophets. Their tricky arguments can be convincing and could even cause doubt in the mind of the elect. But during these difficult times…these confusing times…we must be supernaturally prudent. I would propose, in fact, a Pascal’s Wager for Traditionalists. It is a wager that is really a sure bet, because you literally cannot lose, and your gain will be infinite. For those who may not know, Blaise Pascal was a famous 17th Century mathematician who was also a good Catholic. He made the following argument to those skeptics who were questioning the validity of the Catholic Faith and the existence of God. Pascal argued that a reasonable person should live as though God existed and should seek to believe in God. The argument or wager continued…If God does not actually exist, such a person would have lost very little…perhaps a few pleasures and riches here and there…but he has gained certainly a lot of virtue so that nothing is really lost. But if God actually does exist, then making the wager of believing leads to infinite gain of eternity in heaven and avoiding the infinite loss of eternity in hell. Well…with this in mind…make a wager…a sure bet…keep united to the See of Rome and to the Roman Pontiff, Francis I. If somehow you’re wrong…if somehow Bergoglio is an anti-pope, then you really lose nothing, for the good Lord cannot fault you for staying with Peter and his successors or apparent successors. It is an infallible sign that a pope is a true pope when he is universally accepted by the rest of the hierarchy and the Faithful. Again, the good Lord can’t fault you. But if you are right in your wager, Our Lord will reward you greatly for your trust in Him…that you trusted that the good Lord could even guide His flock through bad shepherds….that you endured this difficult time and remained Faithful and supernaturally prudent. On the other hand, if you refuse to accept this pontiff and separate yourself from union with one you consider to be an anti-pope and you find out that you are wrong…the consequences could literally be eternal fire in hell.For more please visit reginaprophetarum.org & remember to say 3 Hail Marys for the priest***Donations to Sensus Fidelium is 501(c)3 tax deductible***🙏🏻PLEASE HELP OUR CHANNEL GROW 🙏🏻▶ 1. Become a Channel Patron: www.patreon.com/SensusFidelium ▶ 2. Visit the website sensusfidelium.us for Gueranger, Saint of the Day, Apologetics, Meditation by the Saints, Scripture Study and more.▶ 3. BitChute --- www.bitchute.com/channel/2DfNS9O91Ms0/ ▶ 4. Paypal, Bitcoin, Anedot, Stripe, Square & PO Box donations - sensusfidelium.us/donate-support/ ▶ 5. YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔Please "Like" our videos so that Youtube shares it to others by clicking the "Like" thumbs-up under the video = 👍🏻▶ 6. Please share this video 📲, and help others find Christ inside the Catholic Church! Please share this video on Facebook and Twitter using the share button.▶ 7. Follow on Social Media:🔴 Facebook: www.facebook.com/SensusFidelium/ 🔴 Sensus Fidelium Twitter: https/twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium 🔴 YouTube: Click Subscribe, then Click "Notification Bell" = 🔔