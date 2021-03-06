Posted by Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette

"A BRIEF STATEMENT OF CATHOLIC DOCTRINE"
The Ten Commandments
1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt not have strange gods before me.
2. Thou shall not take the name of thy God in vain.
3. Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath-day.
4. Honor thy father and thy mother.
5. Thou shalt not kill.
6. Thou shalt not commit adultery.
7. Thou shalt not steal.
8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.
9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.
10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s goods.
The Six Precepts of the Church
1. To hear Mass on Sundays, and all holydays of obligation.
2. To fast and abstain on the days commanded.
3. To confess our sins at least once a year.
4. To receive the blessed Eucharist at Easter.
5. To contribute to the support of our pastors.
6. Not to solemnize marriage at forbidden times; nor to marry persons within
the forbidden degrees of kindred, or otherwise prohibited by the Church; nor
clandestinely.
Seven Sacraments
1. Baptism……………………………………………… Matt. xxviii. 19
2. Confirmation…………………………………………. Acts viii. 17
3. Eucharist…………………………………………...... Matt. xvi. 26
4. Penance……………………………………………… John xx. 23.
5. Extreme Unction……………………………………… James v. 14.
6. Holy Orders………………………………………….. Luke. xxii. 19
7. Matrimony…………………………………………… Matt .xix. 6.
The Three Theological Virtues
Faith—Hope—Charity
The Four Cardinal Virtues
Prudence—Justice—Fortitude—Temperance
The Seven Gifts of the Holy Ghost
Wisdom—Understanding—Counsel—Fortitude—Knowledge—Piety—Fear of The Lord
Twelve Fruits of the Holy Ghost
Charity—Patience—Benignity—Modesty
Joy—Long-suffering—Mildness—Continency
Peace—Goodness—Fidelity—Chastity
The Spiritual Works of Mercy
To counsel the doubtful —To forgive offenders
To instruct the ignorant—To bear wrongs patiently
To admonish sinners —To pray for the living and dead
To comfort the sorrowful
The Corporal Works of Mercy
To feed the hungry—To visit the sick
To give drink to the thirsty—To visit the captive
To clothe the naked—To bury the dead
To harbor the harborless
The Eight Beatitudes—Matt. v
Blessed are the poor in spirit; for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Blessed are the meek; for they shall possess the land.
Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted.
Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after justice; for they shall be filled.
Blessed are the merciful; for they shall obtain mercy.
Blessed are the clean of heart; for they shall see God.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.
Blessed are they that suffer persecution for justice’s sake; for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.
Seven Deadly Sins, and the Opposite Virtues
Pride Contrary Virtues Humility
Covetousness Liberality
Lust Chastity
Anger Meekness
Gluttony Temperance
Envy Brotherly love
Sloth Diligence
Sins Against the Holy Ghost
Presumption of God’s Mercy—Despair—Impugning the known truth—Envy at another's spiritual
good—Obstinacy in sin—Final impenitence
Sins Crying to Heaven for Vengeance
Willful murder—The sin of Sodom—Oppression of the Poor—Defrauding Laborers of their wages
Nine Ways of Being Accessory to Another’s Sin
By counsel—By command—By consent—By provocation—By praise or flattery
By concealment—By partaking—By silence—By defense of the ill done
Three Eminent Good Works
Alms-deeds—Works of Mercy—Prayer—Fasting
The Evangelical Counsels
Voluntary poverty—Chastity—Obedience
The Four Last Things to be Remembered
Death—Judgment—Hell—Heaven
