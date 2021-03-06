Posted by Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette

"A BRIEF STATEMENT OF CATHOLIC DOCTRINE"



The Ten Commandments



1. I am the Lord thy God. Thou shalt not have strange gods before me.

2. Thou shall not take the name of thy God in vain.

3. Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath-day.

4. Honor thy father and thy mother.

5. Thou shalt not kill.

6. Thou shalt not commit adultery.

7. Thou shalt not steal.

8. Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

9. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.

10. Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s goods.



The Six Precepts of the Church



1. To hear Mass on Sundays, and all holydays of obligation.

2. To fast and abstain on the days commanded.

3. To confess our sins at least once a year.

4. To receive the blessed Eucharist at Easter.

5. To contribute to the support of our pastors.

6. Not to solemnize marriage at forbidden times; nor to marry persons within

the forbidden degrees of kindred, or otherwise prohibited by the Church; nor

clandestinely.



Seven Sacraments



1. Baptism……………………………………………… Matt. xxviii. 19

2. Confirmation…………………………………………. Acts viii. 17

3. Eucharist…………………………………………...... Matt. xvi. 26

4. Penance……………………………………………… John xx. 23.

5. Extreme Unction……………………………………… James v. 14.

6. Holy Orders………………………………………….. Luke. xxii. 19

7. Matrimony…………………………………………… Matt .xix. 6.



The Three Theological Virtues



Faith—Hope—Charity



The Four Cardinal Virtues



Prudence—Justice—Fortitude—Temperance



The Seven Gifts of the Holy Ghost



Wisdom—Understanding—Counsel—Fortitude—Knowledge—Piety—Fear of The Lord



Twelve Fruits of the Holy Ghost



Charity—Patience—Benignity—Modesty

Joy—Long-suffering—Mildness—Continency

Peace—Goodness—Fidelity—Chastity



The Spiritual Works of Mercy



To counsel the doubtful —To forgive offenders

To instruct the ignorant—To bear wrongs patiently

To admonish sinners —To pray for the living and dead

To comfort the sorrowful



The Corporal Works of Mercy



To feed the hungry—To visit the sick

To give drink to the thirsty—To visit the captive

To clothe the naked—To bury the dead

To harbor the harborless



The Eight Beatitudes—Matt. v



Blessed are the poor in spirit; for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are the meek; for they shall possess the land.

Blessed are they that mourn; for they shall be comforted.

Blessed are they that hunger and thirst after justice; for they shall be filled.

Blessed are the merciful; for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the clean of heart; for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.

Blessed are they that suffer persecution for justice’s sake; for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.



Seven Deadly Sins, and the Opposite Virtues



Pride Contrary Virtues Humility

Covetousness Liberality

Lust Chastity

Anger Meekness

Gluttony Temperance

Envy Brotherly love

Sloth Diligence



Sins Against the Holy Ghost



Presumption of God’s Mercy—Despair—Impugning the known truth—Envy at another's spiritual

good—Obstinacy in sin—Final impenitence



Sins Crying to Heaven for Vengeance



Willful murder—The sin of Sodom—Oppression of the Poor—Defrauding Laborers of their wages



Nine Ways of Being Accessory to Another’s Sin



By counsel—By command—By consent—By provocation—By praise or flattery

By concealment—By partaking—By silence—By defense of the ill done



Three Eminent Good Works



Alms-deeds—Works of Mercy—Prayer—Fasting



The Evangelical Counsels



Voluntary poverty—Chastity—Obedience



The Four Last Things to be Remembered



Death—Judgment—Hell—Heaven