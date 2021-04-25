Catholics Come Home - 2021-04-25 - Goodbye Broadway, Hello Faith! Sarah Landman had a talent for singing and acting, and dreamed of a career on Broadway. But she discovered a higher calling, pursuing… More

Sarah Landman had a talent for singing and acting, and dreamed of a career on Broadway. But she discovered a higher calling, pursuing a life of authentic faith and motherhood. See how God blessed her beyond her dreams.