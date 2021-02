Come, Holy Ghost (Veni, Sancte Spiritus)

Come, Holy Ghost, fill the hearts of Thy faithful and kindle in them the fire of Thy love.



V. Send forth Thy Spirit and they shall be created.

R. And Thou shalt renew the face of the earth.



Let Us Pray



O God, Who didst instruct the hearts of the faithful by the light of the Holy Spirit, grant that, by the gift of the same Spirit, we may be always truly wise and ever rejoice in His consolation. Through Christ Our Lord.