Economist Predicts ECONOMIC CRASH from Massive Money ‘Bubble’ | The Glenn Beck Program. Harry Dent, economist and author of ‘Zero Hour,’ joined Glenn Beck on radio recently for a terrifying discus… More





Harry Dent, economist and author of ‘Zero Hour,’ joined Glenn Beck on radio recently for a terrifying discussion about what may come soon for our financial markets. He says because the federal reserve and central banks are pumping money into our financial ‘bubble’ at record speeds, there will come a time soon that the bubble naturally will pop. Dent says, despite what the masses may believe, that fueling the markets with additional, printed money will NOT save us from an economic crash — in fact, quite the opposite will occur. So, what should you do to prepare? In this clip, Dent gives his predictions AND his suggestions. WATCH more Glenn Beck:



