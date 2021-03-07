258. Reign on us

Let’s keep this in mind, God doesn’t harm anyone, or even the most subtle, the least, or the most hidden:“Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.” Luke, chapter 11, verse 2We are told by Jesus to pray as follows: “Father, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come.” At this request, we want to recognize that God is the one who sanctifies us, who offers us Life and Love in abundance:“We ask this daily, for we need sanctification daily, so that we who fail daily may cleanse away our sins by being sanctified continually… We pray that this sanctification may remain in us.” (S. Cyprien, Dom. Order 12: PL 4, 526A-527A). Catechism of the Catholic Church, number 2813We need it every day. Being with Jesus helps us to improve.May holiness abide in us, in order to recognize his Love, which comes from him.We do not yet know how much God Loves us and how distracted we are. We’re not always united to him. Let’s recognize that evil is caused by our distance from God and not by him.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas