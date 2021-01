Visiting the Sacred Aachen Cathedral.

Aachen Cathedral

Aachener Dom

Cathedral of Aix-la-Chapelle

, traditionally known in English as the, is a Roman Catholic church in Aachen , western Germany . It is the oldest cathedral in northern Europe and was constructed by order of the emperor Charlemagne , who was buried there after his death in 814. For 595 years, from 936 to 1531, the Aachen chapel was the church of coronation for thirty German kings and twelve queens. The church has been the mother church of the Diocese of Aachen since 1802. [1]