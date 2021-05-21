Funeral Mass for the Repose Soul of Dr. Dagny Kjaergaard - Tuesday 25th May at 12

Burial will take place in the Byzantine Rite 25th May at 12.00Celebrant: Right Rev. Yuriv Kolasa (General Vicar for the Eastern Catholics in Austria)Service at the Graveside followsKatholische Kirche Trumau (St. Johannes der Täufer)Kirchengasse 12, 2521 Trumau, AustriaThe link for the streaming is :In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with Dr. Kjaergard's wishes, a gift can be made to the ITI towards the founding of a Theological Chair of Catechism.Katholische Hochschule ITIRaiffeisenbank BadenIBAN: AT63 3204 5000 0041 4078BIC/SWIFT: RLNW ATWW BAD