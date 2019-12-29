Attack Against Polish Radio Maryja - Via Canada

Two anonymous university professors in Poland have launched a controversial online petition against famous Father Tadeusz Rydzyk, the very influential head of Radio Maryja and TV Trwam in Poland.The secretive initiative was made known by Thomas Lukaszuk, the Polish-born former deputy premier of Alberta, Canada.According to Radio-Canada.ca (December 28), Lukaszuk forwarded the petition to Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith for delivery to Francis.According to Lukaszuk, poor Father Rydzyk is “nationalistic”, “anti-LGBTQ,” “anti-Black,” “anti-immigration,” “anti-Muslim,” and “anti-Semitic”.Such insults usually point to neo-marxist perpetrators.