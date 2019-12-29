Attack Against Polish Radio Maryja - Via Canada

Two anonymous university professors in Poland have launched a controversial online petition against famous Father Tadeusz Rydzyk, the very influential head of Radio Maryja and TV Trwam in Poland.
The secretive initiative was made known by Thomas Lukaszuk, the Polish-born former deputy premier of Alberta, Canada.
According to Radio-Canada.ca (December 28), Lukaszuk forwarded the petition to Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith for delivery to Francis.
According to Lukaszuk, poor Father Rydzyk is “nationalistic”, “anti-LGBTQ,” “anti-Black,” “anti-immigration,” “anti-Muslim,” and “anti-Semitic”.
Such insults usually point to neo-marxist perpetrators.
Picture: Tadeusz Rydzyk, © Piotr Drabik, CC BY-SA, #newsOyjhxamkyn
