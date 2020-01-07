Putin invites Assad to adore the Virgin Mary

Seriously this is not fake news. I fell out of my chair when reading this. Apparently Putin flew to Syria to meet with Assad for a military meeting with Assad. After there meeting, Putin invites … More





Apparently Putin flew to Syria to meet with Assad for a military meeting with Assad. After there meeting, Putin invites Assad to church to Adore the Virgin Mary and light candles together in her honor



Why is Putin acting more Catholic than our Pope??



May Russia be consecrated and the age of peace rain in...



