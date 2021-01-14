EWTN Bookmark - Msgr. James T. Murphy Saints and Sinners in the Cristero War: Stories of Martyrdom f Saints and Sinners in the Cristero War: Stories of Martyrdom from Mexico reads like a novel, but … More

Saints and Sinners in the Cristero War: Stories of Martyrdom from Mexico reads like a novel, but unfortunately, the 1920's persecution of a segment of the population at the hands of the Mexican government was all too real. Msgr. Murphy's book profiles four saints who were martyred for their faith during this period, and four sinners who were complicit in the deaths of their fellow countrymen.