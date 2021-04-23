Saint Josemaria's First Holy Communion took place on 23 April 1912, the feast of Saint George, patron saint of Aragon and Catalonia, and the traditional day for First Communion ceremonies.

STORIES FROM HIS LIFE

From the book "Vida y venturas de un borrico de noria," Palabra, © Paulina Mönckeberg, 2004

The Founder of Opus Dei. The Life of Josemaría Escrivá.

Notes

Acta Apostolicae Sedis