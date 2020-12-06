To Know Him and To Know Yourself (XI): A Letter from Christ

“Jesus doesn’t want our prayer to be an isolated element in the midst of our other activities, with little power to transform our lives.”

SPIRITUAL LIFE

you show that you are a letter from Christ delivered by us, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God

We all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord, are being changed into his likeness from one degree of glory to another; for this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit

To want what Jesus wants

Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?’ And then will I declare to them, ‘I never knew you…’

idem velle, idem nolle

An identification attained over time

will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord

In this is love, not that we loved God but that he loved us and sent his Son to be the expiation for our sins

Always growing in love

ipse Christ

Loving Him in our neighbor

Teacher, which is the great commandment in the law?

You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it, You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the law and the prophets

Feed my sheep

for I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink

