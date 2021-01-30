The war we all gotta fight… The war we all gotta fight… Gospel of Sunday January 31 2021 IV of ordinary time Dear brothers and sisters, the fight that takes place between Jesus and Satan during the … More

Gospel of Sunday January 31 2021 IV of ordinary time



Dear brothers and sisters, the fight that takes place between Jesus and Satan during the exorcism of the possessed person in the synagogue of Capernaum, of which the passage from Mark that we're going to listen to Sunday January 31, will present us the report, reveals the presence in our world of mysterious, disturbing and dark creatures that, due to their purely spiritual nature, escape our senses and our sophisticated technologies. A presence whose action is deleterious and devastating. How can we ignore the diabolical influence behind so many manifestations of perversion and brutal violence that afflict humanity? Pope Francis has spoken on several occasions about the presence of Satan in the world and his evil action on women, men and creation, so the only war we all have to fight, with the help of divine grace, is that against evil!