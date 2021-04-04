Clicks34
My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament. I love You above all things, and I desire to receive You into my soul and body. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.More
My Jesus,
I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament.
I love You above all things,
and I desire to receive You into my soul and body.
Never permit me to be separated from You.
Amen.
I believe that You are present in the Most Holy Sacrament.
I love You above all things,
and I desire to receive You into my soul and body.
Never permit me to be separated from You.
Amen.