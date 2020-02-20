Despised and Rejected

" And he began to teach them that the Son of Man was destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes, and to be put to death, and after three days … More

" And he began to teach them that the Son of Man was destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and the chief priests and the scribes, and to be put to death, and after three days to rise again; and he said all this quite openly. Then, taking him aside, Peter started to remonstrate with him. But, turning and seeing his disciples, he rebuked Peter and said to him, ‘Get behind me, Satan! Because the way you think is not God’s way but man’s.’" – Mark 8:31-33, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. Medieval fresco from the collegiate church of San Gimignano in the hilltop town of Tuscany named after him.



