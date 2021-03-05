Director of the Conscience Project Discusses How the Equality Act Threatens Religious Freedom Last week, the House passed the Equality Act, a bill that claims to secure equal rights but threatens … More





Last week, the House passed the Equality Act, a bill that claims to secure equal rights but threatens the liberties of millions of people who disagree with the Left's extremist gender ideology. The bill now moves to a split Senate. An editorial in the Washington Examiner says in part, "No bill that disenfranchises women and strips citizens of legal protection in the exercise of their faith can seriously claim to advance equality or justice... it is shameful that this bill was ever drafted." Director of the Conscience Project, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer joins to talk more about this bill and how exactly it threatens religious freedom. Picciotti-Bayer explains what are some of the other big concerns about the bill and shares whether there has ever been a bill like this in the past. The director of the Conscience Project discusses what the chances are of the Equality Act passing the Senate and becoming law.