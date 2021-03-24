St Dismas, March 25th. ADPaul When the Jesuit, Fr Charles Dismas Clark died on 15 August 1963, the New York Times ran a long obituary with a two column headline: “Rev. C. Dismas Clark, 62, Dies; A … More

St Dismas, March 25th.



ADPaul When the Jesuit, Fr Charles Dismas Clark died on 15 August 1963, the New York Times ran a long obituary with a two column headline: “Rev. C. Dismas Clark, 62, Dies; A Pastor of 3,500 Ex-Convicts.” It was a day on which tough men cried. According to Fr. Clark, the only person to whom Christ promised paradise is St.Dismas, the good thief.



The Penitent Thief, also known as the Good Thief, Grateful Thief or the Thief on the Cross, is one of two unnamed thieves in Luke's account of the crucifixion of Jesus in the New Testament. The Gospel of Luke describes him asking Jesus to "remember him" when Jesus arrives at his kingdom. The other, as the impenitent thief, challenges Jesus to save himself to prove that he is the Messiah.

He is officially venerated in the Catholic Church. The Roman Martyrology places his commemoration on 25 March, together with the Feast of the Annunciation, because of the ancient Christian tradition that Christ (and the penitent thief) were crucified and died exactly on the anniversary of Christ's incarnation.

He is given the name Dismas in the Gospel of Nicodemus and is traditionally known in Catholicism as Saint Dismas (sometimes Dysmas; in Spanish and Portuguese, Dimas).