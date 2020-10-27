All Souls' Day (In Paradísum)

Venite November 2nd is the Commemoration of All The Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls' Day. This is an antiphon to be sung on the way to the gravesite. The images here are of the Polish … More

Venite November 2nd is the Commemoration of All The Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls' Day. This is an antiphon to be sung on the way to the gravesite. The images here are of the Polish custom of lighting candles in cemeteries during prayers for the dead on All Souls' Day, also known as Dzień Zaduszny (the day of prayer for the souls), or Zaduszki for short. "In paradísum dedúcant te Angeli: in túo advéntu suscípiant te Mártyres, et perdúcant te in civitátem sánctam Jerúsalem." "May the Angels lead you into Paradise; and may the Martyrs welcome you on your arrival, guiding you into the holy city of Jerusalem."