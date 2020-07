Palestrina: Magnificat primi toni 8vv - Tallis Scholars

Palestrina: Magnificat primi toni 8vv The Tallis Scholars Directed by Peter Phillips Live recording in Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome 2 February 1994, the 400th anniversary of Palestrina's death … More

Palestrina: Magnificat primi toni 8vv The Tallis Scholars Directed by Peter Phillips Live recording in Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome 2 February 1994, the 400th anniversary of Palestrina's death Performed a tone lower than written Score: www.cpdl.org