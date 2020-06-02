Month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

"But to all these duties, more especially to that fruitful Consecration which was in a manner confirmed by the sacred solemnity of Christ the King, something else must needs be added, and it is … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "But to all these duties, more especially to that fruitful Consecration which was in a manner confirmed by the sacred solemnity of Christ the King, something else must needs be added, and it is concerning this that it is our pleasure to speak with you more at length, Venerable Brethren, on the present occasion: we mean that duty of honorable satisfaction or reparation which must be rendered to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. For if the first and foremost thing in Consecration is this, that the creature's love should be given in return for the love of the Creator, another thing follows from this at once, namely that to the same uncreated Love, if so be it has been neglected by forgetfulness or violated by offense, some sort of compensation must be rendered for the injury, and this debt is commonly called by the name of reparation... Wherefore, even as consecration proclaims and confirms this union with Christ, so does expiation begin that same union by washing away faults, and perfect it by participating in the sufferings of Christ, and consummate it by offering victims for the brethren. And this indeed was the purpose of the merciful Jesus, when He showed His Heart to us bearing about it the symbols of the passion and displaying the flames of love, that from the one we might know the infinite malice of sin, and in the other we might admire the infinite charity of Our Redeemer, and so might have a more vehement hatred of sin, and make a more ardent return of love for His love. And truly the spirit of expiation or reparation has always had the first and foremost place in the worship given to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus... In order that these faults might be washed away, He then recommended several things to be done, and in particular the following as most pleasing to Himself, namely that men should approach the Altar with this purpose of expiating sin, making what is called a Communion of Reparation,--and that they should likewise make expiatory supplications and prayers, prolonged for a whole hour,--which is rightly called the "Holy Hour." These pious exercises have been approved by the Church and have also been enriched with copious indulgences." – from Pope Pius XI, 'Miserentissimus Redemptor' (On Reparation to the Sacred Heart) . This statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus stands in the esplanade in front of the Basilica of the Holy Rosary in Fatima. The monument was installed during the pontificate of Pope Pius XI whose heraldic arms are just beneath the statue. June is the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr