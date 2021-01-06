Prof. Roberto de Mattei provides a brilliant analysis of the Covid crisis and links it to the Fatima message. To deny that the current situation is not a part of a chastisement is blasphemy. The … More

Prof. Roberto de Mattei provides a brilliant analysis of the Covid crisis and links it to the Fatima message.

To deny that the current situation is not a part of a chastisement is blasphemy. The counter revolution is Christian Civilization, that is order and

obedience to the Divine law. The victory of the counter revolution is the triumph of Her Immaculate Heart. We ask faith to illuminate our steps in the darkness of the night.