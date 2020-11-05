Italian Police Performes Searches for Vatican

Officers of the Italian Guardia di Finanze searched on November 5 premises of the former Vatican broker Raffaele Mincione, of Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former employee of the Secretariat of State, and of Enrico Crasso, the Vatican's longtime fund manager.
They are accused of fraud in context of the Vatican’s London property. The searches were triggered by an October 1 letter rogatory.
The Italian police proceeded in the presence of Vatican Gendarmerie officers searching flats, safe-deposit boxes, and cars.
Searches were also carried out at three companies in Rome, Milan and Genoa.
Picture: © sv1ambo, CC BY, #newsHeyhmuhfdb
