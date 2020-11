Italian Police Performes Searches for Vatican

Officers of the Italian Guardia di Finanze searched on November 5 premises of the former Vatican broker Raffaele Mincione , of Fabrizio Tirabassi , a former employee of the Secretariat of State, and of Enrico Crasso , the Vatican's longtime fund manager.They are accused of fraud in context of the Vatican’s London property. The searches were triggered by an October 1 letter rogatory.The Italian police proceeded in the presence of Vatican Gendarmerie officers searching flats, safe-deposit boxes, and cars.Searches were also carried out at three companies in Rome, Milan and Genoa.