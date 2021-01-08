A Call for Peace After Turmoil and Violence in Central African Republic | EWTN News Nightly A Vatican News writer reports that the President of Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, … More





A Vatican News writer reports that the President of Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, was re-elected on December 27th, with opposition candidates making claims that the election was rigged. Since the beginning of December, the situation in the country has been very tense. After reciting the Angelus on the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the Central African Republic, assuring that he is following events in the nation "carefully and with preoccupation". Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what the pope said about the situation in Central African Republic and what the situation has been like for the people of the country. The constitutional court in the country had ruled that former president Francois Bozie could not run in this election. He is supported by the rebel groups and those who oppose the current president, so this has led to violent clashes. Bishop Juan-Jose Aguirre Munoz of Bangasou, a town on the country's border with Democratic Republic of Congo called for peace when his town was 'overrun' by rebel groups and other mercenaries. Many people fled the town into Congo as a result of the violence. Flynn explains whether there are signs that the country is on a path to peace. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.