Pray for America Crusade Launched in 50 States

In the face of the coronavirus crisis and now civil unrest, the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) has launched what it calls a “50-State Rosary Tour to Reject … More





The launching of this campaign to restore America started at the Marian Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine, Florida, on June 3, 2020. Twenty TFP members and volunteers gathered with their signs and banners with the public recitation of the Rosary. Local TFP supporters from Florida and America Needs Fatima rosary rally captains from St. Augustine joined in the prayers as did a few passersby.



#restore #America



