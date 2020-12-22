The use of Covid-19 vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses is "morally acceptable", the Catholic Church announced on Monday. In the absence of any alternative, such … More

The use of Covid-19 vaccines developed using cell lines derived from aborted foetuses is "morally acceptable", the Catholic Church announced on Monday. In the absence of any alternative, such vaccines "can be used in good conscience", the Vatican said. It added that this would "not constitute formal co-operation" with the terminations that took place. Trendnewstoday