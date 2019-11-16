Endurance. Homily for the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C

Fr.GeoffreyPlant Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 21,5-19. While some people were speaking about how the temple was adorned with costly stones and votive offerings, Jesus said, "… More

While some people were speaking about how the temple was adorned with costly stones and votive offerings, Jesus said,

"All that you see here--the days will come when there will not be left a stone upon another stone that will not be thrown down."

Then they asked him, "Teacher, when will this happen? And what sign will there be when all these things are about to happen?"

He answered, "See that you not be deceived, for many will come in my name, saying, 'I am he,' and 'The time has come.' Do not follow them!

When you hear of wars and insurrections, do not be terrified; for such things must happen first, but it will not immediately be the end."

Then he said to them, "Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom.

There will be powerful earthquakes, famines, and plagues from place to place; and awesome sights and mighty signs will come from the sky."

Before all this happens, however, they will seize and persecute you, they will hand you over to the synagogues and to prisons, and they will have you led before kings and governors because of my name.

It will lead to your giving testimony.

Remember, you are not to prepare your defense beforehand,

for I myself shall give you a wisdom in speaking that all your adversaries will be powerless to resist or refute.

You will even be handed over by parents, brothers, relatives, and friends, and they will put some of you to death.

You will be hated by all because of my name,

but not a hair on your head will be destroyed.

By your perseverance you will secure your lives."



Saint Maximus the Confessor (c.580-662)



monk and theologian

Fourth Century on Love, nos. 16-18, 23-24 (Early Fathers from the Philokalia; trans E. Kadloubovsky and G.E.H. Palmer)



"By your perseverance you will secure your lives" (Lk 21:19)

That person has not yet attained perfect love and profound knowledge of Divine Providence who, in time of trial, when affliction befalls, does not have magnanimity, but cuts himself off from love for the spiritual brethren. The aim of Divine Providence is to reunite by means of right faith and spiritual love those who were cut asunder and scattered by evil. It was in order to "gather together in one the children of God that were scattered abroad" (Jn 11:52) that the Savior suffered. So someone who refuses to bear the burden of arduous circumstances and endure sorrows or suffer pain, walks outside the love of God and the aim of Providence. If "charity is patient and kind" (1Cor 13:4), does not the person who is fainthearted in sorrows, who bears malice against those giving offense, or who severs the love due to them, fall short of the aim of Divine Providence?… They are long-suffering who await the end of the trial and receive praise for what they have endured. "Whoever is slow to wrath abounds in wisdom" (Prv 14:29 LXX); for such a one relates all that happens to the ultimate end and, in its expectation, bears all afflictions. And the end, says the Apostle, is everlasting life (cf. Rm 6:22). "And this is eternal life, that they might know you the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom you have sent" (Jn 17:3).