TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE EXTENDED PODCAST: FEBRUARY 25: FR PAUL KRAMER, “FRANCIS HUMAN FRATERNITY TOUR, ECONOMY OF SALVATION, WW3 IS CLOSE, DEMONS OF THE AIR, DOCTRINES OF THE DEVILS, ANTICHRIST HUNGER GAMES & SUPER-RACE, SUNGENIS/SALZA NUTTERY, PAPACY MOVING TO JERUSALEM?

DONT MISS THIS EXTENDED (1 HOUR 30 MINS) AND REVEALING PODCAST WITH CATHOLIC PRIEST AND AUTHOR FR PAUL KRAMER. WE DISCUSS:THE ECONOMY OF SALVATIONTHE SYNANGUE OF SATAN BEHIND THE NEW WORLD ORDERTHE TWO WITNESSES TO CONVERT THE JEWS AND THE TRUE PAPACY TO MOVE TO JERUSALEM?BUSH BEHIND THE ONE CHILD POLICY OF CHINADEEP FREEZE BY THE DEEP STATE?WW3 AND ANTICHRIST ARE CLOSE BUT HOW CLOSE?FRANCIS’S HUMAN FRATERNITY MAY TAKE HIM TO THE SELF ACCLAIMED ILLUMINATI CAPITAL OF THE WORLD ASATANALATEST SALZA NONSENSE“POPE” ROBERT SUNGENIS IS NOT FIT TO BE A THEOLOGIANSCRIPTURE ON THE LAST DAYS & THEY WERE NOT OF US!!: THE GREAT APOSTASY IS DANGEROUSLY CLOSE (MARK OF THE BEAST)AND MUCH MORE!*ALSO ON MY SHOW TODAY:JOHN RUBINO FROM THE DOLLARCOLLAPSE WEBSITEDR JUDY MIKOVITS FROM THE PLANDEMIC MOVIEJOIN IS AT TRADCATKNIGHT YOUR NUMBER ONE CATOHLIC PODCAST & INFORMATION SERVICE!