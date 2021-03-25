Officer Eric Talley RIP, Catholic End Times Prophecy, Palm Sunday This program was filmed on March 23, 2021. In it, Father Jenkins and Mr. Naegele discuss the tragic death of a great friend, Officer … More

This program was filmed on March 23, 2021. In it, Father Jenkins and Mr. Naegele discuss the tragic death of a great friend, Officer Eric Talley, in Boulder, Colorado; the book, "Catholic Prophecy: The Coming Chastisement" by Yves Dupont; the Seven Ages of the Church according to Bartholomew Holzhauser; the alleged prophecy of St. Francis Assisi claiming a "non-canonically elected pope" who would be a "great destroyer;" a quote from the Church Militant website pertaining to Sedevacantism; a brief review of Viganò's charges against Francis; and an encouraging message relating to Palm Sunday.



