"A silent tsunami devastating millions of lives." | Covid-19 in India

"A silent tsunami devastating millions of lives." Over 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 in India, and over 18 million have been infected. EWTN's Colm Flynn has this report, which some viewers may find distressing. In this report, Colm talks to Fr. noel Madichetty, director of Dosconet in Hyderabad, India, and Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi, India.