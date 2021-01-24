Catholic Pro-Life Democrat and Third Party Politician Voice Concerns with Biden We’re joined by Kristen Day, executive director for Democrats for Life of America, and Amar Patel, former vice presiden… More





We’re joined by Kristen Day, executive director for Democrats for Life of America, and Amar Patel, former vice presidential candidate for the American Solidarity Party, to hear their concerns over Biden’s abortion agenda from a Catholic and pro-life perspective. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Catholic Pro-Life Democrat and Third Party Politician Voice Concerns with BidenWe’re joined by Kristen Day, executive director for Democrats for Life of America, and Amar Patel, former vice presidential candidate for the American Solidarity Party, to hear their concerns over Biden’s abortion agenda from a Catholic and pro-life perspective. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.