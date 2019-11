Mass of the Americas in the Extraordinary Form

MASS OF THE AMERICAS - SOLEMN PONTIFICAL HIGH MASS Celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Washington, D.C. Archbish… More

MASS OF THE AMERICAS - SOLEMN PONTIFICAL HIGH MASS

Celebrated Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the BASILICA OF THE NATIONAL SHRINE OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION in Washington, D.C.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Celebrant

Canon Avis, Master of Ceremonies

Frank La Rocca, Composer

Benedict XVI Choir