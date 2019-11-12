Harry BILLINGE

You’d love this 93 year old. He was only 18 when he landed on D-Day 6th of June 1944 in Normandy, on code name ‘Gold’ beach with the Royal Engineers. Harry is still fighting. He’s fighting that the … More

You’d love this 93 year old. He was only 18 when he landed on D-Day 6th of June 1944 in Normandy, on code name ‘Gold’ beach with the Royal Engineers. Harry is still fighting. He’s fighting that the Church of England has “mucked about with the creed”. That’s nothing Harry, the Catholic Church has surrendered to sin, and has now abolished it.



The PC Beeb presenter can’t wait to shut him up.