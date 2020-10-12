New Fr. Altman video explains why Joe Biden is a fake Catholic

Altman states, “Joe Biden wants you to believe that he is a faithful Catholic. Faithful Catholics do not support expanding the ‘right’ to murder millions of unborn babies. Faithful Catholics do not … More

Altman states, “Joe Biden wants you to believe that he is a faithful Catholic. Faithful Catholics do not support expanding the ‘right’ to murder millions of unborn babies. Faithful Catholics do not personally celebrate same sex weddings. Faithful Catholics do not vow to force nuns to provide contraception and abortifacients in insurance plans. And faithful Catholics do not remain silent while anarchists desecrate Catholic churches and statutes.”