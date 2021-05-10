Clicks6
Blessed John Rochester Memorial 11 May The Carthusian martyrs are those members of the Carthusian monastic order who have been persecuted and killed because of their Christian faith and their …More
Blessed John Rochester Memorial 11 May
The Carthusian martyrs are those members of the Carthusian monastic order who have been persecuted and killed because of their Christian faith and their adherence to the Catholic religion. As an enclosed order the Carthusians do not, on principle, put forward causes for their members, though causes have been promoted by others on their behalf.

Carthusian Martyrs - Wikipedia
