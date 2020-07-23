Home
Clicks
26
Kierkegaard - Sea of Faith (2/2)
Santiago74
7 hours ago
Part two of a two-part excerpt taken from the 1984 BBC documentary, "Sea of Faith". The role of Kierkegaard was played by the underrated Colin Jeavons. If yo...
