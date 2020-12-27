Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 2,13-18. When the Magi had departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, "Rise, take the child and his mother,… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 2,13-18.

When the Magi had departed, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, "Rise, take the child and his mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I tell you. Herod is going to search for the child to destroy him."

Joseph rose and took the child and his mother by night and departed for Egypt.

He stayed there until the death of Herod, that what the Lord had said through the prophet might be fulfilled, "Out of Egypt I called my son."

When Herod realized that he had been deceived by the magi, he became furious. He ordered the massacre of all the boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity two years old and under, in accordance with the time he had ascertained from the magi.

Then was fulfilled what had been said through Jeremiah the prophet:

A voice was heard in Ramah, sobbing and loud lamentation; Rachel weeping for her children, and she would not be consoled, since they were no more.

Saint Cyprian (c.200-258)

Bishop of Carthage and martyr

Letter 55

“The servant is not greater than his lord” (Jn 15:20)

The Apostle John said: “Whoever says he abides in Christ, ought to walk even as Christ walked” (1 Jn 2:6). Moreover, the blessed Apostle Paul exhorts and teaches us, saying: “We are God's children; but if children, then heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him that we may also be glorified together” (Rm 8:16f.) (…) Let us, beloved brethren, imitate righteous Abel, who initiated martyrdom, he being the first to be slain for righteousness's sake (Gn 4:8) (…); let us imitate the three children Ananias, Azarias, and Misael, who (…) overcame the king by the power of faith (Dn 3) (…) What of the prophets whom the Holy Spirit quickened to a foreknowledge of future events? What of the apostles whom the Lord chose? Since these righteous men were slain for righteousness' sake, have they not taught us also to die?

The nativity of Christ at once witnessed the martyrdom of infants, so that they who were two years old and under were slain for his name's sake. An age not yet fitted for the battle appeared fit for the crown. That it might be manifest that they who are slain for Christ's sake are innocent, innocent infancy was put to death for his name's sake (…) How grave is the case of a Christian if he, a servant, is unwilling to suffer when his Master first suffered (…)! The Son of God suffered that he might make us sons of God and the son of man will not suffer that he may continue to be a son of God! (…) The Maker and Lord of the world also warns us, saying: “If the world hates you, remember that it hated me before you. If you were of the world, the world would love its own: but because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world (…) remember the word that I said to you: “The servant is not greater than his lord” (Jn 15:18-20).