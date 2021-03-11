Preparations for the Trial of Derek Chauvin are Underway as Jurors are Being Selected A fourth juror has been selected in the trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Judge Peter … More





A fourth juror has been selected in the trial of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Judge Peter Cahill is in charge of the trial of Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May in Minnesota. Yesterday, several potential jurors were dismissed, including some who said they would not be able to set aside their strong views on the case. The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to two charges related to the death. Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, Co-host of EWTN's 'God's Blueprint for a Happy Life,' joins to explain what role the Church and the faith leaders can play as this trial begins later in the month. With there being fears of Officer Chauvin being acquitted and more possible violence like what we saw last summer, Deacon Burke-Sivers discusses what he would like to see as the response to this trial and its eventual outcome. Over the summer, the deacon said while we all are called to support equality and justice, Catholics should not support the Black Lives Matter organization, he tells us more about this and why he feels that way.