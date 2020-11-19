Conversion of a Portuguese Horseman

His family owns a discotheque, but his passion has always been horses. In this story of his conversion, Miguel recounts how he met Opus Dei and how cancer has now given his life an even deeper meaning and happiness.

PERSONAL TESTIMONIES

Father Hugo, Confession and Maria

Miguel with his family.

My vocation and a diagnosis of multiple myeloma

Antonio's family, in Germany.

Hospitalized during the pandemic

Miguel with Father Custodio, in the hospital.