Archbishop Christophe Pierre Discusses the Virtual 2021 New York Encounter | EWTN News Nightly

An annual faith-based event in New York City is taking place this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic. '2021 New York Encounter' will feature three days of virtual discussions and special exhibits. This year's theme is "when reality hits," and it examines how the pandemic and other events of the past year have changed us and why there is hope for the future. The Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, has attended the event several times over the years and is one of the speakers for this year's New York Encounter. Archbishop Pierre joins to tell us about the event. This year he will be speaking about a servant of God, Monsignor Luigi Giussani, and shares his message with us. The archbishop also explains what he hopes people will take away from the event, in terms of reacting to the pandemic.