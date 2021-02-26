249. How precious

Let’s continue to let ourselves be invaded by God, so that we become christians for others. May active holiness be:“So that the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known through the church.” Ephesians, chapter 3, verse 10How confusing this passage of Paul. It is “through the Church”, founded by Jesus Christ, that visible and invisible forces, “that the manifold wisdom of God might now be made known”.It is to “fall off our horse” or “fall off our chair” for the more discreet. The Church is the unity between the world and the Kingdom of God, because the Word and the Eucharist lead us into the Kingdom. In reality, it is Christ, who is the Eucharist and the Word, who unites the living of the Kingdom of God and the living of the universe (the earth included), in his Church.We receive faith from the Trinity. So:“Our faith in Christ, in whom we have boldness of speech and confidence of access through faith,” Ephesians, chapter 3, verse 12through Jesus, celebrating Mass. How precious it is to graft ourselves on Jesus. We become little by little like Jesus, by our confidence and our acceptance to let him transform us.Jesus invites us to watch, to watch constantly, to the light of his grace, which is transmitted to us in the Church, so that we may become vibrant and visible witnesses of his wisdom.May Jesus come and set us on fire with his Spirit so that we may become true followers of his Love.Book: The Shepherd’s MissionNormand Thomas