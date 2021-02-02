Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace. Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace; Because … More

Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us

when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace.



Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace;

Because my eyes have seen Thy salvation,

Which Thou hast prepared before the face of all peoples:

A light to the revelation of the Gentiles, and the glory of Thy people Israel.