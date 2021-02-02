Clicks26
Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace. Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace; Because …More
Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us
when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace.
Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace;
Because my eyes have seen Thy salvation,
Which Thou hast prepared before the face of all peoples:
A light to the revelation of the Gentiles, and the glory of Thy people Israel.
when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace.
Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace;
Because my eyes have seen Thy salvation,
Which Thou hast prepared before the face of all peoples:
A light to the revelation of the Gentiles, and the glory of Thy people Israel.