Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace. Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace; Because …More
Save us, O Lord, while we are awake, and guard us
when we sleep, that we may watch with Christ and rest in peace.

Now Thou dost dismiss Thy servant, O Lord, according to Thy word in peace;
Because my eyes have seen Thy salvation,
Which Thou hast prepared before the face of all peoples:
A light to the revelation of the Gentiles, and the glory of Thy people Israel.
