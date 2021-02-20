Boy Born at 22 Weeks Lobbies for Pro-Life Law As we celebrate EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s 200th episode, we check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Hear from … More





As we celebrate EWTN Pro-Life Weekly's 200th episode, we check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Hear from Micah Pickering, the boy born at 22 weeks who is the namesake of Micah's Law – we speak with Micah and his mother Danielle about why they continue to share their family's story and push for pro-life legislation. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.