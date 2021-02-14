North American College. “Baseless” and “Completely Without Merit”

The claims of Anthony J. Gorgia against New York Archdiocese and Cardinal Dolan are “absurd” and have “no basis in fact or law,” an archdiocesan spokesman told CatholicNews.com on February 11.
Gorgia alleged in a February 3 civil suit that he was kicked out of the Pontifical North American College (NAC) in Rome because he had witnessed “inappropriate sexual behaviour” at the seminary.
NAC’s vice rector, Father David A. Schunk, similarly told CatholicNews.com that the suit “is baseless and completely without merit.”
“We will defend ourselves vigorously and plan to seek the dismissal of the lawsuit,” he said.
Gorgia was at the NAC from mid-2017 through the autumn of 2018. He never reported to seminary officials that he saw the misconduct he describes in his suit.
In a lengthy blog post, Gorgia was speaking about “false statements against me” because he is “heterosexually oriented” and that he had to “resign under duress as a seminarian.”
According to him, he was “a top-student with accolades from the cardinal, faculty and peers.” There is no information available why Gorgia was kicked out of NAC.
