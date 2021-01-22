Editorial Director at the Daily Caller Discusses Calls for Unity in Our Nation | EWTN News Nightly Editorial director at 'the Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to discuss how likely or realistic… More





Editorial director at 'the Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, joins to discuss how likely or realistic the calls for unity made yesterday are, given the rifts between Republicans and Democrats. President Joe Biden wasted no time signing 15 executive orders and two executive actions on his first day in office, with more expected in the near future. Some of those rollbacks mark dramatic changes from the policies of the Trump Administration, especially when it comes to pro-life policies. Coglianese talks more about that and what stands out to him. The editorial director explains what the road ahead looks like for getting Biden's cabinet picks confirmed, considering only one of the nominees has been confirmed so far. With one of the new administration's top domestic priorities being the COVID-19 pandemic, and promising 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days, Coglienese shares what impact he believes this national strategy will have. He also gives his insight on what moving forward with an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump would signal to the American people, especially with lawmakers divided on whether that should even happen.